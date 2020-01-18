Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $56,600.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

