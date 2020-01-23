Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $56,650.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

