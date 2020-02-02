Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $52,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,993.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $20.73 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF