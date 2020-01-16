Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

Slack stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks