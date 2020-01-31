Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $30,360.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $20.64 on Friday. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,631,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,543,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,347,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,677,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,848,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

