Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $31,245.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $31,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $20.73 on Friday. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at $18,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $27,347,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Slack during the third quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $15,848,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Slack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 339,152 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.05.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution