Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Up 0.2%

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.89, 63,571 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 219,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

