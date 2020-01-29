Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.53

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 2603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $572.68 million and a P/E ratio of 175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.81, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.96.

In other Slate Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Gregory Stevenson sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at C$462,254.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

