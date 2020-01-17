Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.33

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.33 and last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 16455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $563.36 million and a PE ratio of 172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Stevenson sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at C$462,254.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

