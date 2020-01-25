Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.22

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.22 and last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 9806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 14,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $708,950.45. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. Insiders sold a total of 27,448 shares of company stock worth $1,339,407 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,531,000 after buying an additional 61,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,372,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?