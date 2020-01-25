Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 340,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,234. Sleep Number has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $53.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Also, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $109,417.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,407. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,531,000 after buying an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,372,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 470.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after buying an additional 45,327 shares during the period.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing