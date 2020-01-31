SLM Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

