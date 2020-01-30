SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Earl A. Goode Sells 7,323 Shares

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SLM by 85.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

