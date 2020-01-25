SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 4020494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in SLM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 149,567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SLM by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,654,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $19,026,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in SLM by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 1,166,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in SLM by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 468,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

