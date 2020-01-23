SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.91 EPS.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

