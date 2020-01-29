SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Down 9%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) dropped 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €10.80 ($12.56) and last traded at €11.74 ($13.65), approximately 114,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.90 ($15.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.45. The company has a market capitalization of $232.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.36.

About SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

