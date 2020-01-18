SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 371.67 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SM Energy has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $21.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,343,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index