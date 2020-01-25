SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 7.6%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.15, approximately 3,891,163 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,815,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 3.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,343,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $712,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SM Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 139.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

