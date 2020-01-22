SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.00

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €40.00 ($46.51) and last traded at €39.76 ($46.23), with a volume of 16280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.36 ($45.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.74.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

