Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Smart Global posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,904. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $808.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

