Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Thomas Coull Sells 432 Shares

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Thomas Coull sold 432 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,813.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,587.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

