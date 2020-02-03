Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 82,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smart Global has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $718.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Global by 53.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.