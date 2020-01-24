Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.05 Million

Brokerages expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to post $45.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.60 million and the lowest is $42.67 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $52.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $229.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.87 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $215.91 million, with estimates ranging from $181.90 million to $234.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SND. TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 29.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 135,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,860. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.20.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

