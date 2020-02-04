SmartFinancial Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $303.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

