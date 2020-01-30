SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SMBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,882. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $320.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 72.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

