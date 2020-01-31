SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

SMBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?