SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SmartFinancial by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SmartFinancial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com