SmartFinancial (SMBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

