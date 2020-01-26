SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

SmartHeat Inc (OTCMKTS:HEAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.56. SmartHeat shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 919 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

SmartHeat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

