Smartpay (ASX:SMP) Stock Price Up 3%

Smartpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:SMP)’s stock price rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.52 ($0.37) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), approximately 871,912 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.51 ($0.36).

The firm has a market cap of $91.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.41.

About Smartpay (ASX:SMP)

Smartpay Holdings Limited designs, develops, and implements electronic fund transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions for retail, business payment, and transactional processing requirements. The company serves 25,000 merchants with approximately 35,000 EFTPOS terminals in New Zealand and Australia.

