Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran Sells 25,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SMAR stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Smartsheet by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is a resistance level?