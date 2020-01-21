Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 8,350 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $382,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,664,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Smartsheet stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Smartsheet by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

