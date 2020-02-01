Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. Wedbush downgraded Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.47.

SMAR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 1,189,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,659,755.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,888. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 624.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?