SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167. SMC has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

About SMC

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks