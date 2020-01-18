SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Loop Capital

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 14,620,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,603,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

