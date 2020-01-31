Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $5.94. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1,050 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James Russell Bruner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

