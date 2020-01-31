Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,875 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820 ($23.94).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,713 ($22.53) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16). The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,710.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,633.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total transaction of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

