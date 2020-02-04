Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider George Buckley Acquires 737 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider George Buckley acquired 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,697 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £12,506.89 ($16,452.10).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,698 ($22.34) on Tuesday. Smiths Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,716.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,635.83. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,875 ($24.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smiths Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820 ($23.94).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

