SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:SMTX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 105,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 million, a P/E ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.88. SMTC has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Equities research analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald purchased 43,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith purchased 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 347,152 shares in the company, valued at $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $166,841. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMTC by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMTC (SMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com