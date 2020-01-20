SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.80. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $39.57.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.