SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Trading Up 4.6%

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, approximately 384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

