Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $2,393,908.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $2,393,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,623,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,647,544.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $22,481,349.44.

Snap stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

