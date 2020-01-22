Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to post $560.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.30 million and the lowest is $554.62 million. Snap reported sales of $389.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,442,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,022,412.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock worth $45,985,230 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.00. 24,774,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,441,352. Snap has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

