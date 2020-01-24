Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $353,165.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $353,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $182,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

