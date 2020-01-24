Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 4,597 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72.

SNAP stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

