Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Snap has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $930,460.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,464,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,215,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,990,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 3,023,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?