Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

NYSE SNAP opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $425,244.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,503,894.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 182.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 108.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2,573.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 1,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 837.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 3,023,183 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Commodities