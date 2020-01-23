Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Snap stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Snap has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,151,127 shares of company stock valued at $48,063,830.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 246,345 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

