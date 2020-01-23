Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $24.50. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 46317200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,151,127 shares of company stock worth $48,063,830.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snap by 72.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 78.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,875 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 219.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

