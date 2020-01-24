Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Cowen raised shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Snap stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 32,830,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,377,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,022,412.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,151,127 shares of company stock worth $48,063,830.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Snap by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after buying an additional 246,345 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 182.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 108.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

